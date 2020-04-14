Jalen Hurts Names 3 Quarterbacks He Looked Up To

Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts carved out quite the college career for himself. Now, we’ll see what the NFL holds for the 2017 national champion and 2019 Heisman Trophy runner-up.

In an Instagram Live interview with ESPN’s Maria Taylor, Hurts reflected on his accomplished college career and discussed his pro prospects. One of the fun topics Hurts tackled pertained to his quarterbacking idols.

Hurts mentioned three particular players as quarterbacks he either looked up to or modeled his game after. Two are still in the NFL, including one signal caller that Hurts played against in the national championship game as a freshman.

“I’ve always had a thing with Steve McNair,” Hurts said, via 247Sports. “Alcorn State, played with the Titans. The type of player he was, he was a dog. He could run, make all the plays, improvise plays, make something out of nothing. I like the way he plays and I like Russell Wilson. He was overlooked. He’s a baller, won a Super Bowl. Deshaun Watson, played against him. But he’s a special guy and special player.”

McNair’s pro career ended in 2007 and he was tragically murdered in July 2009. While Hurts may have been quite young during McNair’s NFL prime, it is clear that the former Titans and Ravens star had a profound impact on him.

He’s discussed his affinity for McNair before.

"I've always had a thing for Steve McNair. He was a hell of a player. I mean, he was a dude."@JalenHurts a fan of late @Titans QB Steve McNair, and a close friend of current #Titans receiver @Brown1arthur. MORE https://t.co/O6jdOR9TZK@OU_Football @AlabamaFTBL pic.twitter.com/milAvYbi1T — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) February 26, 2020

By the end of next week, Hurts will join McNair, Watson and Wilson in the NFL fraternity. He is projected to be a Day 2 choice–a second or third-round pick.

The latest report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport indicates that the Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Chargers have been in contact with Hurts recently.