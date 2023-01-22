Jalen Hurts Tied A Cam Newton Record On Saturday Night

TAMPA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 16: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs off the field at the end of the second quarter in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Jalen Hurts led the Philadelphia Eagles to a blowout win over the New York Giants.

The star quarterback bounced back to his MVP-caliber form before injuring his shoulder with an efficient performance in Saturday night's 38-7 triumph. Along with completing 16 of 24 passes for 154 yards and two touchdowns, Hurts culminated a dominant first half with a rushing score.

Hurts now has 14 rushing touchdowns in the regular season and playoffs. ESPN radio host Cole Cubelic noted that he tied Cam Newton's quarterback record set during his 2011 rookie season.

Including the postseason, Newton scored 12 more rushing touchdowns in 2015 and a dozen more in 2020. Hurts has a long way to go before catching Newton's record-setting 75 career scores on the ground.

However, Hurts has at least one more game to break Newton's single-season mark.

The Eagles coasted to a decisive victory over their NFC East rivals with 268 rushing yards. They'll host the winner of Sunday's game between the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys for the conference championship.