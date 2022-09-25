Jalen Hurts Was Reportedly Given Assurance Of FedEx Field

LANDOVER, MD - JANUARY 02: Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) looks up into the stands as he walks off the field into the tunnel during the Philadelphia Eagles versus Washington Football Team National Football League game at FedEx Field on January 2, 2022 in Landover, MD. (Photo by Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Jalen Hurts was nearly injured during an unfortunate accident at FedEx Field last season.

The Philadelphia Eagles starting quarterback was walking off the field, speaking to fans, when the railing at FedEx Field, collapsed, causing some to fall.

Hurts managed to avoid injury, though some fans took a scary fall.

On Sunday, Hurts and the Eagles are scheduled to play the Commanders in DC.

Hurts was reportedly given assurances that FedEx Field has been made safer.

"Commanders president Jason Wright called Hurts a few days later and, according to sources, the two spent about one hour on the phone discussing the railing collapse and what could be done to prevent similar incidents in the future," ESPN reports.

"The Commanders since have taken a number of steps to fortify that area of FedEx Field, a source told ESPN. The franchise has added security across the stadium, especially in areas near the field that are in closer proximity to players, while also repairing and fortifying the railings in those areas."

Hopefully today's game is a safe one.