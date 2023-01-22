Ja'Marr Chase Names Difference Between Joe Burrow, Josh Allen

CINCINNATI, OH - NOVEMBER 28: Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) and quarterback Joe Burrow (9) look at the scoreboard during a stop in play during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals on November 28, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Two superstar quarterbacks are taking the field with the Cincinnati Bengals opposing the Buffalo Bills.

Joe Burrow and Josh Allen excel in varying ways. Per ESPN's Kimberley A. Martin, Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase detailed those differences when calling his teammate "overlooked" and "disrespected."

"(Burrow) is a true quarterback," Chase said. "Look, Josh Allen's a great QB too, but Joe can do it all. Josh Allen's game revolves around just being a dual-threat, running QB. That's not bad. But Joe's more of a Peyton Manning, Tom Brady-type of QB."

That appraisal may downplay Allen's contributions in the pocket. He matched Burrow's 35 passing touchdowns this season while averaging more yards per attempt (7.6) than Chase's teammate (7.4).

Only Patrick Mahomes finished 2022 with a higher QBR or expected points added (EPA) than Allen.

However, Burrow has the accuracy edge over Allen, who threw 14 interceptions in the regular season and two more in Buffalo's first-round win over the Miami Dolphins. The Bengals star has the highest completion percentage (68.2) in NFL history.

Burrow outplayed Allen in the opening half of Sunday's showdown. The 26-year-old has led the Bengals to a 17-7 lead with 186 passing yards and two touchdowns, including one to Chase. They appeared to connect on another score, but the call got reversed.

The winner will advance to face the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.