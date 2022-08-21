Jameis Winston Back At Practice: NFL World Reacts
The New Orleans Saints appear to be feeling optimistic about Jameis Winston moving forward.
Winston has been dealing with an injury as of late, though the former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick was back at practice on Sunday afternoon.
Saints fans are encouraged.
Earlier on Sunday, the Saints waived quarterback KJ Costello, which fans believe is a good sign for Winston's future.
Winston was spotted going through drills at training camp on Sunday afternoon.
The Saints are scheduled to conclude the preseason on Friday against the Chargers.