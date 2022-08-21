Jameis Winston Back At Practice: NFL World Reacts

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JANUARY 03: Quarterback Jameis Winston #2 of the New Orleans Saints shares a smile following their game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on January 03, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

The New Orleans Saints appear to be feeling optimistic about Jameis Winston moving forward.

Winston has been dealing with an injury as of late, though the former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick was back at practice on Sunday afternoon.

Saints fans are encouraged.

Earlier on Sunday, the Saints waived quarterback KJ Costello, which fans believe is a good sign for Winston's future.

Winston was spotted going through drills at training camp on Sunday afternoon.

The Saints are scheduled to conclude the preseason on Friday against the Chargers.