Jameis Winston Announces $100K Donation To Alabama Schools

Jameis Winston graduated from Hueytown High School, enrolling at Florida State, where he won a Heisman and national championship in 2013. From there, he went on to be the No. 1 pick in the 2015 NFL Draft.

Winston’s NFL future is a bit up in the air. He is coming off of a very strange season, in which he led the NFL in passing yards with 5,109, but threw 30 interceptions to go with 33 touchdowns.

It is unclear if the Tampa Bay Buccaneers see him as the best option for the franchise going forward. Some think he could wind up moving on to another team in need of a quarterback option, like the Chicago Bears.

Before he explores what may lie ahead in his football career, Winston is looking back to his days in Alabama.

Today, it was announced that he is making a $100,000 donation to Hueytown High School and Middle School athletics. From AL.com:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston has made a $100,000 donation to athletics at Hueytown High School and Hueytown Middle School, Jefferson County School officials said in a statement Thursday morning. “It’s a blessing that I’m able to give back to the community that has given so much to me. I hope this donation will help encourage kids to excel academically and athletically,” Winston said in a statement.

This is the second major academic donation that Jameis Winston has made this month. Last week, he gave $50,000 to Miles College, his mother’s alma mater. The HBCU is in the Birmingham suburbs, about 10 miles from Winston’s home in Hueytown.

