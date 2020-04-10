Jameis Winston Fires Back At NFL Analyst Who Called Him Out

Earlier Thursday afternoon, NFL analyst and former quarterback David Carr called out former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston on social media.

Winston posted a video of him going through a drill that attempted to mimic standing in the pocket while under pressure. Not long after the video went on social media, Carr called Winston out.

“Stop paying your friends to train you,” Carr said on Twitter. “Stop. Get some help. I’ve been in a lot of collapsing pockets and never once did I have defenders just flying at my head,” Carr said of the drill Winston was using to prepare this week.”

Well, Winston saw Carr’s comments and dug up a video showing why the drill he was doing was useful. In the video, a New Orleans Saints defender swiped at Winston’s head.

Winston ducked out of the pressure and ran for a nice gain.

Hey bro I have nothing but love for you! Reach out to help or mind your business though. I’ve been working with my personal trainer since I was 14! We built this from the bottom and we’re still building. Treat others how you want to be treated bro! 🤫 #Lahater #SocialDistancing pic.twitter.com/jVH5BVid60 — Jameis Winston (@Jaboowins) April 10, 2020

Winston didn’t stop there, though. He decided to fire back with a message of his own for the elder Carr brother.

“Hey bro I have nothing but love for you!” Winston said before getting to the heart of his retort. “Reach out to help or mind your business though. I’ve been working with my personal trainer since I was 14! We built this from the bottom and we’re still building. Treat others how you want to be treated bro!”

Clearly Winston’s work in the gym has paid off on the field.