Jameis Winston Is Getting Major Praise: NFL World Reacts

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JANUARY 03: Quarterback Jameis Winston #2 of the New Orleans Saints shares a smile following their game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on January 03, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Jameis Winston is well aware that if he doesn't perform up to expectations for the New Orleans Saints this season, it could be the last time he's ever a starting quarterback in the National Football League.

As a result, Winston is not letting this opportunity get away from him.

Saints tight end Adam Trautman told reporters this Thursday that he's never seen a player work as hard as Winston does. The veteran quarterback proved it on Thursday, too.

Winston was still out on the practice field this Thursday 90 minutes after practice ended.

Is this going to be a breakout year from Jameis Winston?

It could be a big year for Winston in New Orleans.