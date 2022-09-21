Jameis Winston Is Now Dealing With Another Injury

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - OCTOBER 31: Jameis Winston #2 of the New Orleans Saints is taken off the field after an injury during the second quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Caesars Superdome on October 31, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Jameis Winston is playing through four fractures in his back, which limited him in Wednesday's practice.

But that's not the only issue hampering the quarterback. The New Orleans Saints listed him on Wednesday's injury report with back and ankle ailments.

FOX Sports' Jay Glazer reported Sunday that Winston is dealing with "a lot of pain" because of his back fractures. He threw three interceptions in a Week 2 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Winston, who suffered a torn ACL early last season, did not expound on his ankle when speaking to reporters Wednesday. He also sidestepped questions about his back.

"I’m trying to find a way to get better every single day," Winston said (h/t Pro Football Talk) when asked how he's feeling. "That doesn’t stop no matter the circumstances."

When asked again to measure his current pain level, the former No. 1 pick wouldn't acknowledge any discomfort.

"When I'm out there playing, I'm out there playing," Winston said. "My focus is on executing and winning games. My focus isn't on anything else other than that."

While he won't go full throttle at practice this week, Winston looks slated to play this Sunday against the Carolina Panthers. It seems likely that he'll do so at less than 100 percent.