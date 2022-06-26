Jameis Winston Video Goes Viral: NFL World Reacts

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JANUARY 03: Quarterback Jameis Winston #2 of the New Orleans Saints shares a smile following their game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on January 03, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Jameis Winston's bizarre training videos go viral every offseason at this point.

The New Orleans Saints likely starting quarterback was trending on social media on Saturday for his latest offseason training video. This one is pretty entertaining.

A video of Winston doing a unique bench-press training went viral on social media.

NFL fans were loving it.

"MVP Jameis Loading," one fan joked.

Winston is heading into the 2022 regular season as the likely starter behind center for the New Orleans Saints.

"Jameis gets his workout equipment from Spencer’s gifts," one fan joked.

"Jameis Winston’s workouts are goated," another fan admitted.

"That's the javelin from Revenge of the Nerds," another fan joked on Twitter.

