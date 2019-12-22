The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Steelers Announce Injury Update For RB James Conner

A closeup of James Conner on the football field.JACKSONVILLE, FL - NOVEMBER 18: James Conner #30 of the Pittsburgh Steelers is seen before the start of the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Pittsburgh Steelers at TIAA Bank Field on November 18, 2018 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner suffered an injury in the first half of this afternoon’s game against the New York Jets. Here’s the latest on Conner’s status.

Conner has suffered a thigh injury with his Steelers trailing the Jets, 10-0, in the second quarter of today’s pivotal game.

The Steelers running back is now “questionable” to return.

Conner has been dealing with injuries throughout the season.

Conner, 24, has just 432 yards and four touchdowns on the season. This was just his second game back after missing about a month with an injury.

It’s been a rough start for Pittsburgh today, as the Steelers are being shutout in a pivotal game.

The Steelers need to win to remain in strong position for the playoffs. Both Pittsburgh and Tennessee are 8-6 on the season.

Reader Interactions

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.