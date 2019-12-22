Steelers Announce Injury Update For RB James Conner

Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner suffered an injury in the first half of this afternoon’s game against the New York Jets. Here’s the latest on Conner’s status.

Conner has suffered a thigh injury with his Steelers trailing the Jets, 10-0, in the second quarter of today’s pivotal game.

The Steelers running back is now “questionable” to return.

Conner has been dealing with injuries throughout the season.

James Conner is questionable to return with a thigh injury. — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) December 22, 2019

Conner, 24, has just 432 yards and four touchdowns on the season. This was just his second game back after missing about a month with an injury.

It’s been a rough start for Pittsburgh today, as the Steelers are being shutout in a pivotal game.

The Steelers need to win to remain in strong position for the playoffs. Both Pittsburgh and Tennessee are 8-6 on the season.