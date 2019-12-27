Steelers Make Decision On James Conner, Maurkice Pouncey For Ravens Game

James Conner entered the season with high expectations. He impressed in his first year as the Pittsburgh Steelers’ starting running back, putting up 1,470 yards from scrimmage and 13 touchdowns.

The second season has unfortunately been marred by injury. He’s played in 10 games, and has been limited to 464 rushing yards and four touchdowns, with 251 yards and three scores through the air.

James Conner was only able to play nine snaps last week, before going out with a bruised quad. In total, he’ll end the season having missed six of the team’s last 10 games.

He’s not the only major Steeler out in Week 17. Maurkice Pouncey, one of the team’s key offensive linemen, will also miss the game.

The Ravens will be resting players as well, including star quarterback Lamar Jackson. Without fantasy football implications for most either, this is probably one that Red Zone can avoid for the most part on Sunday.

Steelers ruled out RB James Conner and C Maurkice Pouncey for Sunday’s game vs. the Ravens. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 27, 2019

The Steelers do have plenty of play for on Sunday though. The team can still sneak into the sixth seed in the AFC Playoff.

If Pittsburgh beats Baltimore’s skeleton screw, and the Houston Texans take down the Tennessee Titans, the Steelers will get in. Even with a loss, they’re not totally done, if the Texans win, the Indianapolis Colts beat the Jacksonville Jaguars, and the Denver Broncos beat or tie the Oakland Raiders, Pittsburgh would still make it.

The Steelers and Ravens play in Baltimore at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.