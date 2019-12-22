Video: Jane Slater Goes Viral On NFL Network Pregame Show

NFL Network reporter Jane Slater had a funny moment on this morning’s pregame show ahead of this afternoon’s big-time Cowboys-Eagles game in Philadelphia.
Slater, a veteran NFL reporter, appeared to forget that she was still on live television for a second after messing up her live shot in Philadelphia.
The NFL Network insider made a funny face as the cameras were still on.
Check it out:
Instant fan of Jane Slater now. This is awesome. pic.twitter.com/Wi5rd1D9Xk
— Velvet McJones (@velvet1965) December 22, 2019
Hey, live TV can be hard.
Slater joked about the moment on Twitter.
“That is me realizing I completely failed to stick my landing on my live shot,” she wrote.
Ugh. That is me realizing I completely failed to stick my landing on my live shot. 🥴 #brain freeze https://t.co/kvYBdjJcSj
— Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) December 22, 2019
Hopefully the Cowboys-Eagles game is as entertaining as that live shot was.
Dallas and Philadelphia are set to kick off at 4:25 p.m. E.T. The game will be on FOX.