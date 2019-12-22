Video: Jane Slater Goes Viral On NFL Network Pregame Show

NFL Network reporter Jane Slater had a funny moment on this morning’s pregame show ahead of this afternoon’s big-time Cowboys-Eagles game in Philadelphia.

Slater, a veteran NFL reporter, appeared to forget that she was still on live television for a second after messing up her live shot in Philadelphia.

The NFL Network insider made a funny face as the cameras were still on.

Check it out:

Instant fan of Jane Slater now. This is awesome. pic.twitter.com/Wi5rd1D9Xk — Velvet McJones (@velvet1965) December 22, 2019

Hey, live TV can be hard.

Slater joked about the moment on Twitter.

“That is me realizing I completely failed to stick my landing on my live shot,” she wrote.

Ugh. That is me realizing I completely failed to stick my landing on my live shot. 🥴 #brain freeze https://t.co/kvYBdjJcSj — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) December 22, 2019

Hopefully the Cowboys-Eagles game is as entertaining as that live shot was.

Dallas and Philadelphia are set to kick off at 4:25 p.m. E.T. The game will be on FOX.