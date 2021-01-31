Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of New Lions QB Jared Goff

The Detroit Lions have a new quarterback.

According to multiple reports, the Lions and the Rams have agreed on a blockbuster quarterback trade. Los Angeles is reportedly sending Jared Goff, multiple first-round picks and a third-round pick to Detroit in exchange for Matthew Stafford.

Stafford, a former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick, requested a trade following the 2020 season. The Lions granted him that request, sending him to Los Angeles in exchange for Goff and a couple of big-time NFL Draft picks.

ESPN.com had the full details on the trade:

The Lions will receive a third-round pick in 2021, a first-round pick in 2022 and a first-round pick in 2023 in what is the first exchange of former No. 1 overall picks in the common draft era (since 1967). The deal cannot be made official until the start of the new league year on March 17.

Goff, a former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick, now heads to Detroit to play for first-year head coach Dan Campbell. He should be joined in Detroit by his longtime girlfriend, Christen Harper.

