LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 12: Head coach Jason Garrett of the Dallas Cowboys looks on during the NFC Divisional Playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on January 12, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. The Rams defeated the Cowboys 30-22. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Jason Garrett has reportedly landed a prominent new job ahead of the 2022 football season.

While the former Dallas Cowboys head coach won't be on the sideline, he'll be calling some important games for NBC.

According to a report from Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Garrett will be calling Notre Dame football games.

"Jac Collinsworth & Jason Garrett will succeed Mike Tirico & Drew Brees on Notre Dame games for NBC, The Post has learned," he reports.

From the report:

Jac Collinsworth will be on play-by-play, while Jason Garrett will be the game analyst, according to sources. Garrett has also replaced Brees on “Football Night in America,” NBC’s pregame show. NBC and Brees decided to part ways after just one season. Brees could do a few more detailed Manningcast-type shows for Amazon’s Thursday night games, according to sources.

Notre Dame opens its 2022 season on Sept. 3 against Ohio State.