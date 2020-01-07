Michael Irvin Reacts To The Cowboys Firing Jason Garrett

Jason Garrett is finally out as Dallas Cowboys head coach. He’s been replaced by former Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy, who was fired at the end of the 2018 season, after winning a Super Bowl with the franchise earlier in the decade.

Garrett spent what felt like five years on and off the hot seat in Dallas. Owner and general manager Jerry Jones made it clear that Garrett was part of the Cowboys family, and the response to his move from other franchise greats reflects that.

His former Cowboys position-mate Troy Aikman, the franchise’s great Super Bowl-winning quarterback, wasn’t a huge fan of how the team broke up with Garrett. He said that the now-former coach “committed everything he had” to the franchise, and deserved better than the bizarre scenario where the team was interviewing other candidates before officially making it clear that Garrett would not be back.

Aikman’s favorite target Michael Irvin took a similar tack when asked about the move.

While he said he was in “mourning” of his “very good friend” and former teammate being let go, Irvin made a very interesting comparison. He thinks the Jason Garrett-to-McCarthy move could be the NFL equivalent of the Golden State Warriors firing Mark Jackson and hiring Steve Kerr.

That move obviously set the Warriors off on a dynastic run.

From TMZ:

“When [head coach] Mark Jackson left the Warriors, everything they needed to win championships was there. And, Steve Kerr came in and put in the right system that fit the talent, gave them the right leeways and brought the best out of everybody and they went on to start winning a lot of championships.”

“I’m looking for Mike McCarthy to ‘Kerr’ the situation.”

The full interview:

The comparison isn’t perfect, though.

McCarthy was fired by the Packers, even after winning a championship, in large part because of his unwillingness to modernize and adapt his offense, and the team wasted a number of crazy Aaron Rodgers years without getting back to the Super Bowl. In their first season post-McCarthy, the Packers are 13-3 and clinched the No. 2 seed in the NFC.

According to reports, he dedicated his season away to learning more about analytics and becoming a more creative coach, hiring a full staff to break down film and identify trends, and visiting with the folks at Pro Football Focus to learn more about the data available in the game.

If he’s really reinvented the way that he coaches, rather than just going back to what worked in the first half of his Packers tenure, perhaps Irvin isn’t too far off here.

