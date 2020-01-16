Colin Cowherd: Jason Garrett To The Giants Would Be Mistake

Jason Garrett has been with the Dallas Cowboys since 2007, taking over as the team’s head coach in 2011. It would be understandable for him to take a year off to examine what other jobs are out there.

Instead, it looks like he wants to be back with a team in some capacity in 2020. Garrett had been connected to the New York Giants head coaching job, which eventually went to New england Patriots special teams coordinator Joe Judge.

Garrett may join the Giants yet, though. On Wednesday, Ian Rapoport reported that Garrett was at the team’s facility to interview for the offensive coordinator job.

He could be a valuable addition, if New York does bring him in, with Judge a pretty green head coaching candidate. Garrett has a decade of head coaching experience that could help the 38-year old transition into his new role.

FS1’s Colin Cowherd things Garrett would be crazy to jump at the first thing offered to him, after his lengthy Cowboys tenure.

During today’s episode of The Herd, he brought up Jon Gruden’s lengthy wait between jobs, and Mike McCarthy going from fired in 2018 to getting Garrett’s job a year later. He believes that time away from the sport allows people to better contextualize a coach’s record, and he may have a point there.

As Cowherd points out, Jason Garrett is .559 as a head coach, while Gruden’s win percentage is just .510.

Jason Garrett should not be in a rush to return to coaching.@ColinCowherd reacts to the former Cowboys HC interviewing with the New York Giants: pic.twitter.com/OyFaUmcvyq — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) January 16, 2020

They’re not perfect comparisons, of course. Both Gruden and McCarthy are Super Bowl winners. Gruden also shared a special place in the heart of Raiders ownership, not unlike Garrett and Jerry Jones’ connection in Dallas, and the Raiders were desperate to bring him back.

His lucrative Monday Night Football contract also helped him wait out a Godfather offer like the one that he got from Mark Davis, and his time on TV might have helped his long term reputation as a coach. After the Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Gruden was just 45-51 as head coach.

Still, Cowherd may be right about time being on Garrett’s side if he wanted to wait out a head coaching opportunity. Some guys just want to work and stay active, though, and it is hard to blame them for that.

