Jason Garrett's Broadcasting Job Official: NFL World Reacts

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 12: Head coach Jason Garrett of the Dallas Cowboys looks on during the NFC Divisional Playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on January 12, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. The Rams defeated the Cowboys 30-22. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Jason Garrett will be a big part of the 2022 NFL season, but he won't be on the sideline.

The former Dallas Cowboys head coach will be in the broadcasting booth.

Garrett, previously an assistant coach for the New York Giants, has landed a role with NBC's Sunday Night Football.

It will be interesting to see how Garrett fares in the broadcasting booth.

Even the Cowboys showed respect to Garrett following his broadcasting announcement.

NBC's Sunday Night Football officially announced the decision this week.

"Football Night in America gonna underachieve this year," one fan tweeted.

"So much clapping is heading to NBC," another fan joked.

"The Clap is apparently heading to Primetime…" one fan added.

NBC's Sunday Night Football will be interesting, that is for sure.