Jason Taylor Reacts To Dolphins Executive's Heartbreaking Death

Jason Jenkins, the Miami Dolphins senior vice president of communications and community affairs, died Saturday. He was 47 years old.

The organization learned of Jenkins' passing during their preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Former Dolphins legend Jason Taylor discussed the tragic loss on the post-game show.

"He was a lot of things to a lot of people ... My heart breaks for Elizabeth and her three kids," Taylor said.

An emotional Taylor had to shift his focus to broadcasting duties when learning the news shortly before the game started.

"This stuff means nothing, you know? Football is a game. This really puts it in perspective," he said. "We obviously found out before kickoff. We got a job to do, but we lost a good one. He was a good one. Just a great, great, great person."

Jenkins worked with the Dolphins for 14 years. The organization called him a "trailblazer" and "beacon in the community" in a Twitter statement confirming his sudden passing,

Our condolences go out to Jenkins' family and loved ones.