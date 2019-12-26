Jason Witten Asked About Potentially Coaching The Cowboys

Jason Witten has had a very interesting few years. After retiring following the 2017 season, he entered the Monday Night Football booth for ESPN, in what wound up being a pretty short-lived, unpopular stint. He returned to the Dallas Cowboys this year, and has now commented on another possible path in football.

The Dallas Cowboys will likely have a new coach next fall, as Jason Garrett’s seat looks about as hot as it can get. Short of a deep playoff run—if the Cowboys make the playoffs at all—he’s probably gone.

After falling to the Philadelphia Eagles last weekend, Witten and the Cowboys need to win on Sunday, and have the Eagles lose to make the playoffs. It is unclear if the longtime tight end will return for yet another season, or retire for good after the season wraps.

It doesn’t sound like broadcasting is in his future again, after a rough year on the call for ESPN. He does admit that he’s interested in coaching.

David Moore of the Dallas Morning-News asked Witten if he’d like to coach in the future. He said yes, and at the NFL level.

According to Ed Werder, he wouldn’t answer whether he’d like to coach his current team, which makes sense.

When asked if he would like to coach the Cowboys, Witten declined to answer and left the locker room. https://t.co/jFq6LtZkTt — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) December 26, 2019

If Jason Witten wants to coach in the NFL, it is natural that he’d want to do so for the team that he’s spent his entire career with. He’s not going to float an answer that makes it sound like he wants to jump in on his longtime coach’s job, though.

Witten has 57 receptions for 491 yards and four touchdowns this season. It has been a solid return from retirement for him. We’ll see what he has in store next.

[Ed Werder]