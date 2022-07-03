Jay Cutler Dominating Another Sport: NFL World Reacts

GREEN BAY, WI - NOVEMBER 26: Quarterback Jay Cutler #6 of the Chicago Bears looks to pass in the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on November 26, 2015 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Mike McGinnis/Getty Images)

Former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler has been retired from football for a couple of years, but the ex-Chicago Bears star appears to still be in pretty good shape.

Pretty good cornhole shape, at least.

The former Vanderbilt Commodores star has advanced to the championship round of a professional cornhole tournament.

It's a pretty cool feat for the longtime NFL quarterback.

NFL fans are impressed.

"And all you haters said he couldn’t win the big game," one fan joked.

"Go Jay!!!! Cutty does it," another fan added.

"One of the most wild broadcasts I’ve ever been a part of," one fan added on Twitter.

Congrats, Jay!