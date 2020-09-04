Jay Cutler Responds To Rumored Relationship With Tomi Lahren

Earlier this week, rumors emerged suggesting longtime NFL quarterback Jay Cutler had a new girlfriend.

Cutler and ex-wife Kristin Cavallari announced their split near the end of April earlier this year. Since then, Cavallari has been spotted with a potential significant other.

Meanwhile, Cutler’s only relationship came in the form of his obsession with whatever was killing his chickens. Until rumors of a budding relationship started to appear online, that is.

Social media exploded with rumors linking the former Chicago Bears star to political pundit Tomi Lahren. On Friday morning, Cutler took to Instagram to clear the air on the rumored relationship.

He made it clear he and Lahren are NOT dating. In fact, he’s not dating anyone right now.

“Only lady in my life. Be better internet,” he said in the post.

Cutler and Cavallari were married for seven years before their split.

“With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce,” the couple announced in April. “We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family.”

The couple have three children together, two sons and one daughter.

It looks like Jay is enjoying bachelor life for now.