Jay Cutler Started Trending After Derek Carr News

GREEN BAY, WI - NOVEMBER 26: Quarterback Jay Cutler #6 of the Chicago Bears looks to pass in the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on November 26, 2015 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Mike McGinnis/Getty Images)

Jay Cutler's NFL playing days are over, but his name was on the lips and fingers of a number of fans and media on Wednesday.

Cutler was trending after Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels announced he was benching Derek Carr for the final two weeks of the regular season. For many, it was a move that seemed somewhat familiar.

Back in 2009, one of McDaniels' first major moves as head coach of the Denver Broncos was to trade Cutler to the Chicago Bears. It's not hard to see some similarity between then and now.

"Josh McDaniels also moved out Jay Cutler when he got to Denver … just a coincidence?" asked Fox's Mark Schlereth.

"Can’t believe Derek Carr’s career is gonna be ruined by Josh McDaniels like he did Jay Cutler," one Broncos fan said.

"No wonder Jay Cutler hated Josh McDaniels," added a Bears fan.

"Jay Cutler all over again," chimed in another tweeter.

"Remember when McDaniels said he learned from his past mistakes as head coach?" asked a Raiders fan. "Well, instead of coming in and cutting Derek Carr immediately and lose the locker room like he did to Jay Cutler, he made Derek Carr worse and used him as a scapegoat to bring in his own QB."

For now, Carr has only been put on the sideline as opposed to sent out of town.

However, the Raiders are reportedly at least open to the possibility of trading the three-time Pro Bowler this offseason. Las Vegas fans have to hope McDaniels has a better plan this time around than Kyle Orton and Tim Tebow.