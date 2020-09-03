Jay Cutler Is Reportedly Not Actually Dating Tomi Lahren

Earlier Thursday afternoon, rumors emerged suggesting longtime NFL quarterback Jay Cutler had a new girlfriend.

Cutler and ex-wife Kristin Cavallari split near the end of April earlier this year. The couple also confirmed their reality series was coming to an end as well.

Since then, Cavallari has been spotted with a potential significant other. Meanwhile, Cutler’s only relationship came in the form of his obsession with whatever was killing his chickens.

Social media exploded with rumors linking the former Chicago Bears star to political pundit Tomi Lahren. Although unfounded, fans couldn’t help but get excited at the thought of the pair together.

The rumor of his “relationship” with Lahren was short-lived. Dan Katz of Barstool reported the two are not together.

Per my high level sources. Jay Cutler is currently not dating anyone. Carry on with your day #BackInTheCircleOfTrust — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) September 3, 2020

Cutler and Cavallari were married for seven years before their split.

“With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce,” the couple announced in April. “We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family.

The couple have three children together, two sons and one daughter.

It sounds like Jay is still on the open market.