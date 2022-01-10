Many have assumed that the New York Giants will bring back head coach Joe Judge for the 2022 season.

However, following Sunday’s loss to the Washington Football Team – including a truly embarrassing third down quarterback sneak – Judge’s job security might be changing.

FOX NFL insider Jay Glazer reported on Sunday night that he’s now only 25 percent confident that Judge will return in 2022.

The next couple of days will be interesting, that is for sure.

Jay Glazer just said he was at 50% certainty on Joe Judge returning as #Giants coach before today. Now he’s down to 25%. — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) January 10, 2022

Judge, meanwhile, is already focusing on next season.

“I’m not in the mode of defending anything,” Judge said, via Zack Rosenblatt of NJ.com. “I’m more in the mode of what’s the truth, what’s the reality and where are we at? To get where we want to go, what do we have to improve on immediately? That’s the mode I’m in. . . . Ultimately, it wasn’t good enough. My focus right now is already on next season, immediately, and changing everything we have to, making every necessary adjustment so when we come out here next year, we play the type of football and have the results we want to have as an organization.”

The Giants finished the season at 4-13 on the year.