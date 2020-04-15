Late Tuesday night, NFL insider Jay Glazer had the football world going crazy after he teased “big” news was coming.

Glazer made an appearance on Fox Sports Radio and announced major news would follow in the next 24 hours. The NFL insider didn’t go into detail, but he didn’t have to.

The non-news had the football world on edge as fans and analysts alike are just waiting for some positive news about the 2020 season. Galzer hinted that fans will like what he has to say tonight.

“It will be very big breaking news,” Glazer said on the show. “I can’t say it yet. I’m telling you I’m breaking big news. Legit big breaking national news tomorrow on the show. It’s not news to make fun of.”

WHOA. From @jayglazer w/us on @FoxSportsRadio – 'I am breaking big, big news tomorrow night on Fox Football Now. I mean big, national news tomorrow. I'm not kidding around.' — Jason Smith (@howaboutafresca) April 15, 2020

It’s unclear why Glazer felt the need to announce that he was announcing news – other than driving ratings to the show. However, he does have a track record of breaking legitimate scoops.

During the 2019 offseason, Glazer suggested Odell Beckham Jr. would be on the move. Not long after, the New York Giants traded him to the Cleveland Browns along with Olivier Vernon for two players and two picks in the 2019 draft.

Football fans will be waiting patiently to hear what Glazer has to say.