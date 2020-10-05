Jay Glazer Shares What He’s Hearing About QB Cam Newton

The New England Patriots are set to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in a special Monday night football game this evening. New England and Kansas City were scheduled to play on Sunday, but quarterback Cam Newton tested positive for COVID-19.

Newton reportedly tested positive on Friday night/early Saturday morning. The rest of New England’s team has since undergone rapid testing and, so far, the results are all negative.

New England and Kansas City are scheduled to kick off shortly after 7 p.m. E.T., barring any last-minute surprises.

Brian Hoyer is expected to get the start at quarterback tonight. The Patriots will surely miss Newton, who has played at an elite level through three games. Newton’s health is obviously the most-important thing, but when will he be able to return to the team?

FOX NFL insider Jay Glazer shared what he’s hearing about Newton. The Patriots quarterback is reportedly asymptomatic, which is big news. This could allow Newton to return sooner than expected.

Today on FOX @jayglazer said that Cam Newton is asymptomatic, which would mean that the Patriots could get him back much sooner, potentially later this week pic.twitter.com/iFnjhkxplt — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) October 4, 2020

Newton would likely be away from the team for at least two weeks if he was showing symptoms. The Patriots have the Chiefs tonight and the Broncos this upcoming weekend.

New England and Kansas City are scheduled to kick off at 7:05 p.m. E.T. on CBS.