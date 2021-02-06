Jay Gruden Has Blunt Response To Question About Tony Romo

Tony Romo announced his retirement from the game of football following the 2016 season – but he didn’t stray too far from the game.

Romo took over as the lead analyst at CBS alongside play-by-play analyst Jim Nantz. While Nantz had been a household name for years, Romo immediately became a fan-favorite for his ability to predict plays.

He’s been doing it for years now, adding to the allure for fans. However, not everyone is as impressed with Romo as those sitting at home.

Former Washington head coach Jay Gruden thinks Romo’s prediction skills aren’t anything special and he could do the same thing.

“He’s only right like 30% of the time,” Gruden said. “Those are usually pretty obvious, I mean. Nobody talks about the times when he’s wrong, but when he’s right, ‘Holy cow, he’s a genius.’ Oh, come on, man. Sure, it’s a run. Nope, it’s a pass. Sorry, I was wrong.”

Most coaches and former players who have been around the league for long enough probably know what plays are coming up.

However, none of them have taken a personal affront to the fact that Romo receives praise for his ability to explain the game to the viewer.

Perhaps Gruden is shooting his shot and hopes to land a media gig at some point. He spent the 2020 season as the offensive coordinator for the Jacksonville Jaguars, but finds himself in need of a new job.