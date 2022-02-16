Earlier this afternoon, a report emerged suggesting former Washington Redskins (now Commanders) head coach Jay Gruden interviewed for a new job.

On Wednesday, On3Sports‘ Matt Zenitz revealed the longtime NFL assistant and former head coach is in the running to land the New Orleans Saints offensive coordinator opening.

It’s the latest in a long line of candidates the Saints have considered for their offensive coordinator vacancy.

Longtime Saints offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael reportedly won’t return as the team’s offensive coordinator. He will, however, remain on the staff in a different assistant role.

Fans from all over are confused by what’s happening with the Saints and why Carmichael won’t be the offensive coordinator for another season.

“Just give the Pete the role then move him into something else when a better option is available next offseason,” one fan said.

It’s very clear that not all fans are on board with the team potentially hiring Gruden as the new offensive coordinator.

“I don’t know about this,” another fan said.

Other fans are threatening to jump off the Dennis Allen train if he hires Gruden.

“We hire this dude I’m off the dennis allen train,” one fan said.

While Gruden’s tenure as head coach didn’t exactly go as planned, he has proven to be an effective offensive coordinator.

Will the Saints hire him?