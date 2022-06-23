Jaylon Ferguson's Family Releases Statement Following His Death

BALTIMORE, MD - DECEMBER 31: Linebacker Tyus Bowser #54 of the Baltimore Ravens prays in the end zone prior to the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium on December 31, 2017 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Jaylon Ferguson's family shared a statement following the Baltimore Ravens linebacker's tragic death at the age of 26.

"It is with deep sadness that we acknowledge the unexpected passing of our beloved Jaylon Ferguson. Jaylon was a loving father, son, brother, fiancé, and an exceptional athlete. His kindness, big heart and infectious personality will be missed by so many, but his legacy will continue. We wholeheartedly appreciate the calls, text and posts of support from his many friends and fans upon learning of this tragedy."

The statement said the cause of death has yet to be determined and asked for privacy and respect during the difficult time.

Ferguson recorded 45 sacks during his four seasons at Louisiana Tech, a new NCAA record at the time. He recorded 67 tackles and 4.5 sacks in 38 career NFL games with the Ravens, who selected him in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Ferguson had three young children with his fiancée, Doni Smith, who wrote that she "soul aches" on Instagram.

Our condolences go out to Ferguson's family.