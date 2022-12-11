Breaking: Cowboys Starter Injured During Warmups

(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys have already lost two cornerbacks to season ending injuries this year.

Now, the Cowboys' secondary has taken another big hit.

Dallas starting safety Jayron Kearse just limped off the field during pregame warmups.

"Welp. Cowboys already down two starting CBs to season-ending injuries. Now, starting safety Jayron Kearse just helped off field during pregame warmups," Jori Epstein tweeted.

That's a major loss.

The Cowboys should be OK without Kearse on Sunday, as they're taking on the Texans.

However, Dallas can't afford to lose any more key players on defense moving forward.

Perhaps the Cowboys will have to look at making an addition to their secondary before the playoffs.