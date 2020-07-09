Jeff Fisher Day: Why The Former NFL Coach Is Going Viral Today

Football fans are hoping there’s a 2020 season to look forward to, but they’ll have to settle for small wins until then.

One of those came on Thursday. Fans from around the country decided to celebrate “Jeff Fisher Day.” That’s right the former Titans and Rams head coach has a day all to himself.

Why? Well, a simple look at the calendar shows why. Today’s date is July 9 – or in numerical form 7-9.

So, what does that have to do with Fisher? The longtime head coach was known for his mediocre seasons, going 7-9 four times during his coaching career.

Here’s just some of the reaction from around Twitter.

Happy Jeff Fisher day! Let’s celebrate by sharing your favorite gif or picture of ole Fisher pic.twitter.com/qRSCR77zXs — JB 🐏 (@JB_Peeples) July 9, 2020

Nearly three years ago, Fisher was criticized for suggesting the Rams’ success under head coach Sean McVay was actually his success.

Fisher was fired 13 games into the 2016 season, but thinks he left the team “in pretty good shape.” Here’s what he had to say via The Midday 180:

“I’m a huge fan of the Ram players. They’re basically — I don’t want to say my players, but I had a lot to do with that roster. Left them in pretty good shape. And Sean, as he’s proven in this very short period of time, is an outstanding young coach. And he’s got the offense rolling, which they needed.”

Fisher owns a career record of 173-165, just eight games over .500.

Go ahead, Jeff, celebrate your special day.