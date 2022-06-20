Jeff Fisher Has Tough First Season: NFL World Reacts

FOXBORO, MA - DECEMBER 04: Head coach Jeff Fisher of the Los Angeles Rams looks on during the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on December 4, 2016 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Jeff Fisher was often mocked for consistently going 7-9 or 8-8 during his time as an NFL head coach.

The former NFL head coach probably wishes he could've gone .500 in the USFL, though.

Fisher has wrapped up his first USFL season with a tough 2-8 record.

"Former NFL head coach Jeff Fisher, whose “7-9 bullshit” remark from Hard Knocks gradually and inevitably made his name synonymous with nine-loss seasons, finished his first USFL campaign with only eight losses. Unfortunately, he had only two wins to go along with the two-thirds-of-a-dozen Ls," Pro Football Talk wrote.

NFL fans are making jokes.

"USFL's equivalent to 7-9," one fan joked.

"I guess 8 losses are more the constant than 8 wins," one fan added.

Will the USFL be back for a second season in 2023?