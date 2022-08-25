Jeff Fisher Story Going Viral: NFL World Reacts

SANTA CLARA, CA - SEPTEMBER 12: Head coach Jeff Fisher of the Los Angeles Rams looks on during their NFL game against the Los Angeles Rams at Levi's Stadium on September 12, 2016 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

A story about former Rams head coach Jeff Fisher is going viral on social media.

Fisher, who coached the Rams from 2012-16, apparently handed out some beers to his players at a team meeting following a disappointing start to the year.

The Rams head coach was apparently upset with his team's schedule and wanted his players to think of it as starting fresh, handing out beers to everyone.

NFL fans are taking to social media to weigh in.

"How a 7-9 season gets made. This is legendary," one fan wrote.

"7 and 9 bullshit Lol!" another fan added.

"He's currently an XFL coach right? Seems like a good fit," one fan added.

"I’ll die on this hill: Jeff fisher ran the rams to the ground as pay back for beating him in the super bowl," another fan added.

The Rams are now led by Sean McVay, who won a Super Bowl last season.