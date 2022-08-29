Jeff Okudah Lands Starting Job: NFL World Reacts

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - AUGUST 13: Jeff Okudah #23 of the Detroit Lions throws a ball before the preseason game against the Buffalo Bills at Ford Field on August 13, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images) Nic Antaya/Getty Images

Jeff Okudah is poised to begin a comeback season in the Detroit Lions' starting lineup.

Following Sunday's preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, head coach Dan Campbell said the cornerback has earned a starting spot. The team's unofficial depth chart has the 2020 NFL Draft's No. 3 pick listed behind Will Harris.

"I thought he did some good things," Campbell told reporters. "I feel like he's been trending in the right direction now for two weeks. So, I would say he finished up strong and he's going in the right direction."

When asked if Okudah is a starting cornerback, Campbell said there's "nothing after these two weeks that tell me that's not his job right now."

After the game, Okudah thanked everyone "for all the support through the highs and lows" in a Twitter post.

Fans are rooting for Okudah, who suffered a season-ending groin injury nine games into his rookie year and an Achilles' injury in Week 1 of the 2021 season.

Okudah has also struggled when healthy. In 2020, opponents completed 41 of 53 targets against him for 594 yards and two touchdowns. Deebo Samuel turned him around for a 79-yard score in the former Ohio State star's only game last year.

The 23-year-old will look to realize his sky-high potential when opening 2022 with a starting role.