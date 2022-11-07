Breaking: ESPN Analyst Named Colts Interim Coach

The Indianapolis Colts are naming a current ESPN NFL analyst the team's interim head coach.

Seriously.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the team is naming ESPN analyst Jeff Saturday the team's interim head coach. Saturday, one of the best players in Colts history, had been serving as a consultant for the team.

It's a pretty surprising pick.

"Colts are naming their former six-time Pro-Bowl C and ESPN analyst Jeff Saturday as their interim head coach. Saturday has been a consultant for the team, is in its Ring Of Honor, and also was head coach for the Hebron Christian Academy football team in Dacula, Georgia," Schefter reported on Monday afternoon.

The Colts fired head coach Frank Reich on Monday morning, following the team's blowout loss to the Patriots on Sunday afternoon.

It'll be interesting to see if the Colts give Saturday a chance to land the full-time head coaching gig.