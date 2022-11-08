Jeff Saturday Has 1-Word Reaction To Jim Irsay Offering Him Job

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 18: Ring of Honor members, Peyton Manning, Edgerrin James, Bill Brooks, Marvin Harrison, Reggie Wayne, Bill Polian, Owner Jim Irsay and Jeff Saturday pose for a picture during the NFL game between the Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts on November 18, 2018, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN. (Photo by Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Jeff Saturday was also surprised to become the Indianapolis Colts' interim head coach.

During Monday's press conference, via ESPN's Field Yates, the former All-Pro center admitted that he was stunned to get offered the position.

"Shocked would be an understatement," Saturday said.

Per Will Brinson of CBS Sports, Saturday said he even asked Irsay why he was a candidate for the job.

Irsay told reporters that Saturday "knows this game inside and out." Furthermore, he's happy the ESPN analyst doesn't have NFL coaching experience because he won't operate out of "fear" and rely too much on analytics.

Nobody, Saturday included, could have foreseen this hiring. Dismissing Frank Reich wasn't as startling after the Colts lost their third straight game Sunday, but one would have assumed Irsay would pick a pre-existing staffer to serve the interim role.

Instead, Saturday will coach his first NFL game this weekend against the Las Vegas Raiders, two weeks after posting about horrible they looked on Twitter.