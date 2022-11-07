Jeff Saturday Made NFL History With Colts Decision

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 13: Jeff Saturday #63 of the Indianapolis Colts runs off the field during the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 13, 2011 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Jaguars defeated the Colts 17-3. (Photo by John Grieshop/Getty Images) John Grieshop/Getty Images

The Indianapolis Colts stunned the NFL World on Monday, when they named former lineman Jeff Saturday, a current ESPN analyst, the team's interim head coach.

Colts owner Jim Irsay officially announced the decision on Monday afternoon.

According to ESPN, Saturday is making NFL history with the surprising move.

"As best as I can tell, Jeff Saturday becomes the first person in NFL history to be named a head coach without any coaching experience at either the NFL or college level. He now takes over in Indy," Field Yates tweeted.

Wow.

Saturday has some high school coaching experience, but that's about it.

The Colts fired head coach Frank Reich earlier on Monday morning, following the loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday afternoon.

Indianapolis has greatly disappointed so far this season. Perhaps Saturday will get the team turned around in the second half of the regular season.