Jeff Saturday's High School Coaching W-L Record Revealed

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 13: Jeff Saturday #63 of the Indianapolis Colts runs off the field during the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 13, 2011 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Jaguars defeated the Colts 17-3. (Photo by John Grieshop/Getty Images) John Grieshop/Getty Images

After firing head coach Frank Reich on Monday, the Indianapolis Colts went way off the grid to find a replacement.

Indianapolis hired ESPN analyst Jeff Saturday as their interim head coach. The former All-Pro center doesn't have any coaching experience above high school.

And no, he didn't build an amateur dynasty at that level either. NFL Network's Andrew Siciliano noted that Saturday went 20-16 during three seasons at Hebron Christian Academy in Dacula, Georgia.

The private school has an enrollment of approximately 1,100 students.

Saturday will make a seismic leap from Fridays to Sundays. Making the challenge even steeper, he doesn't have much time to prepare.

The 47-year-old must learn on the fly while preparing the Colts for a Week 10 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders this weekend. And oh yeah, nobody on his coaching staff has ever called NFL plays before.

The Colts stunned the NFL world by hiring Saturday. Now let's see if he can shock them again by succeeding against all odds.