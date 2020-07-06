Jemele Hill Releases Statement On Colin Kaepernick, ESPN Project

Jemele Hill is set to join Colin Kaepernick in his new venture with Walt Disney.

The former NFL quarterback turned social activist has agreed to a production deal with Walt Disney. Colin Kaepernick will be producing a docu-series about his life. The series will focus on his transition from NFL quarterback to social activist.

Kaepernick has asked Jemele Hill to join-in on the project. Hill, a former ESPN contributor, will serve a producer for the docu-series.

Jemele Hill released a statement following Monday’s big news. She couldn’t be happier to be joining the project alongside Colin Kaepernick.

Jemele Hill’s full statement can be found below.

“Very excited to announce that I’ll be serving as a producer on Colin Kaepernick’s docuseries, as part of his production deal with ESPN/Disney and content collaboration w/ The Undefeated. I consider it an honor to play any role in telling Colin’s story. I have always known Colin is on the right side of history and this is an opportunity to make sure history continues to always reflects that. Colin’s vision for this collaboration isn’t just about content, but empowerment. He was adamant that his work be surrounded by black and brown voices. It also was important for me to use my influence to elevate these voices, particularly inside of ESPN. I am truly grateful.”

Jemele Hill has long-been supportive of Colin Kaepernick. Both have been major social activists in the sports world.

It’ll be interesting to see the role Hill plays as a producer for the docu-series.

ESPN Films’ new project will give an inside-look at Kaepernick’s football and post-football life.