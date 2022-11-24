Jemele Hill Reacts To The Troubling Jerry Jones Photo

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 01: Journalist Jemele Hill attends the Heavyweight Championship of The World "Wilder vs. Fury" Premiere at Staples Center on December 01, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

The Washington Post shared on Wednesday an old photo of Jerry Jones.

The Dallas Cowboys owner was seen on the steps of school during a segregation confrontation in Arkansas.

Jones was seen on the steps at North Little Rock High School in Arkansas in 1957.

Former ESPN host Jemele Hill weighed in on the photo.

"Guessing Jerry Jones isn’t the only NFL owner who has something like this in his past. The wild part is the expectation that Black people are just supposed to naively trust that white people who were once eager participants in the dark parts of history magically have evolved," she wrote.

The Washington Post story also noted how Jones has never hired a Black head coach.

Jones and the Cowboys are scheduled to take on the Giants on Thanksgiving this afternoon.

Kickoff is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. E.T. The game will be televised on FOX.