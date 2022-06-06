Jerry Jeudy Injured On Monday: NFL World Reacts

DENVER, COLORADO - NOVEMBER 01: Jerry Jeudy #10 of the Denver Broncos carries the ball against Nasir Adderley #24 of the Los Angeles Chargers in the fourth quarter of the game at Empower Field At Mile High on November 01, 2020 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

A complicated off-season for Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy got a bit worse on Monday.

The talented wideout, formerly for the Alabama Crimson Tide, suffered an injury during Monday's session.

The injury caused Jeudy to leave practice in what appeared to be some frustration.

It appears to be a groin-related issue.

"Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy just walked off the field and went inside," said James Palmer. "He was somewhat upset, he said his groin is bothering him. Looks like he’s done for the day."

Fans are obviously a bit concerned.

The good news is Jeudy's injury doesn't sound too serious. However, groin strains can be tricky.

The Broncos are taking plenty of precaution.

"The wideout later returned to the field, but was wearing sweats and limping," NFL.com reports. Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett told reporters after practice that Jeudy 'had a little tweak' and was removed from practice out of precaution."

The Broncos are counting on Jerry Jeudy having a big season catching passes from Russell Wilson.

Denver has a tough road ahead with a daunting AFC West division schedule.