Jerry Jones Reveals Cowboys' Plan At Kicker Moving Forward

Aside from Brett Maher, everything went right for the Dallas Cowboys in Monday night's 31-14 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Dallas dominated to earn its first road playoff win in three decades. However, the kicker provided an unusual subplot by missing four extra-point attempts.

Following Monday's disastrous performance, a reporter asked Jerry Jones if the Cowboys will consider signing a new kicker this week. The owner and general manager emphatically stood by Maher.

"No. No. We won't," Jones said, via Awful Announcing. "He's done enough good ones."

However, that support seemed to wane by Tuesday morning. In an interview on 105.3 The Fan, courtesy of WFAA Sports' Mark Lane, Jones said they will "take a look" at the situation.

"We'll read this thing as the week goes along," Jones said. "I don't want to get out over our skis and get ahead of it."

Maher had missed three extra points all season and just six over 134 career tries before Monday's meltdown. The 33-year-old also converted all 14 field goal opportunities from within 40 yards this season.

No kicker had previously missed three extra points in a playoff game.

Maher was perfect in December before ending the season with a missed PAT in a Week 18 loss to the Washington Commanders. That gave him five consecutive extra-point whiffs before converting his last attempt. Dallas scored the touchdown on fourth down instead of sending Maher out for a short field goal.

Dallas faces a difficult decision before Sunday night's NFC Divisional Round game against the San Francisco 49ers.