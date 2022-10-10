Jerry Jones Announces Decision On Starting Quarterback

TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 09: Owner Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys looks on before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on September 09, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Jerry Jones said earlier this season that he would love a controversy at the starting quarterback position.

Well, the Cowboys have won four straight games with backup Cooper Rush. Is there actually a quarterback controversy brewing in Dallas?

No.

Jones announced following Sunday's win over the Rams that the Cowboys will start Dak Prescott, once he's healthy enough to play.

“Dak is the No. 1 quarterback, Dak is our guy. But isn’t it great that somebody came in and played well enough so that we can ask that question? That’s my point."

Jones did have a point.

Rush has played well enough that there's at least some people asking if he should remain the quarterback, possibly for another game or two, until Prescott is 100 percent ready.

The Cowboys are set to play the Eagles on Sunday night.