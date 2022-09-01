Jerry Jones Announces Michael Gallup's Status For Week 1

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 20: Wide receiver Michael Gallup #13 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the first quarter at AT&T Stadium on December 20, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Michael Gallup will open the season on the Dallas Cowboys' 53-man roster, ensuring he's at least eligible to play in Week 1.

During Tuesday's interview on 105.3 The Fan (h/t Pro Football Talk), Jerry Jones conceded that the wide receiver is unlikely to suit up against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sept. 11. However, the Cowboys owner insisted that Gallup could go if facing a higher-stakes game.

"If this were the Super Bowl, Gallup would be lining up and playing,” Jones said. "If against Tampa were the Super Bowl, he would be lining up and playing. And, so, we’re going to be cautious — not cautious, but conservative — with him. He won’t be out there more than likely against Tampa, but if it were the Super Bowl, he'd be playing. He’s that ready."

Gallup tore his ACL in Week 17 of a 2021 season that ended with 445 receiving yards and two touchdowns. The Cowboys awarded him a five-year, $62.5 million contract extension this offseason despite the injury.

Per The Athletic's Jon Machota, head coach Mike McCarthy said Gallup "looks excellent" in his recovery.

"He’s getting close," McCarthy said Wednesday. "He’s hit every target. His rehab is going very smooth. Just staying on the plan. He’s still working in the rehab group."

Gallup dismissed the possibility of a Week 1 return last month, and that still sounds like a long shot. Yet the 26-year-old may have a chance of playing in September.

The Cowboys could use Gallup back as soon as possible. After trading star receiver Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns, they lost free-agent signing James Washington to a broken foot that will cause him to begin the season on the injured reserve.