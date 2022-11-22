Jerry Jones Announces Significant Position Decision

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 23: Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones interacts with fans during warmups before the Cowboys take on the Detroit Lions at AT&T Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images) Tom Pennington/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys have been playing all season without starting left tackle Tyron Smith. And they've been playing very well up front.

But what should happen when Tyron Smith is ready to return?

The longtime All-Pro offensive tackle will be the team's starting left tackle, according to owner Jerry Jones.

Rookie Tyler Smith will move to another starting spot.

"When Tyron Smith is ready to return, he’s the left tackle, per Jerry Jones on 105.3 The Fan. Jones doesn’t believe Tyler Smith will have any issue moving to left guard," ESPN's Todd Archer tweeted.

The Cowboys improved to 7-3 on the year with Sunday's blowout win over the Vikings. Dallas throttled Minnesota, 40-3, on Sunday afternoon.

On Thanksgiving Day, the Cowboys will host the Giants at AT&T Stadium.

It should be a fun one.