Photos: Meet The Wife Of Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones

Jerry Jones has become one of the most-powerful figures in sports over the past two decades.

The Arkansas native purchased the Dallas Cowboys for $140 million in 1989. Since then, he’s built the NFC East franchise into arguably the most-popular sports franchise in the world. According to Forbes, the Cowboys are the most valuable franchise in sports, at nearly $6 billion.

The Cowboys have been a family affair for Jones. His children have jobs with the franchise, as does his longtime wife, Eugenia Jones.

Jerry and Eugenia have been married since 1963. They’ve lived quite a life along the way, with three children and several grandchildren.

The Cowboys owner played collegiately at Arkansas. Jerry and Eugenia met on a blind date while they were in school together.

Flashback: Co-captain of the National Champion Arkansas Razorbacks Jerry Jones & his wife at homecoming in 1964 pic.twitter.com/3mpfpNRLFh — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) October 5, 2015

Jerry and Eugenia have led the Cowboys as a family. She’s held an important role within the franchise, working closely with several charitable aspects of the Cowboys. In fact, Gene Jones was the presenter for her husband at his Pro Football Hall of Fame ceremony.

Gene Jones has been referred to as the “mother” of the Cowboys organization.

Sundays in the fall are a big-time family day for the Jones’. The Cowboys’ stadium, AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, is one of the biggest sporting marvels in the world. Gene Jones played a big role in helping the stadium look as great as it does. She was responsible for several of the art exhibits inside of the stadium.

Jerry and Gene have had a lot to cheer about throughout their time leading the Cowboys. However, it’s been a while since they celebrated a championship. While the Cowboys won three Super Bowls in the 1990s, they haven’t reached the NFC Championship Game in two-plus decades.

Perhaps that will change this season, though.

The Cowboys are 4-1 on the season heading into Sunday evening’s game against the New England Patriots.