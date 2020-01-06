NFL Insider Thinks League Office Will Be ‘Livid’ With Jerry Jones

It took way longer than anyone would’ve guessed, but the Dallas Cowboys are moving on from Jason Garrett. Owner and general manager Jerry Jones released a statement confirmed that Garrett won’t be retained.

The decision came at a very interesting time. Jones put out his statement in the middle of tonight’s Philadelphia Eagles vs. New Orleans Saints playoff game.

That timing wasn’t lost on everyone. CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora tweeted that the “league office will be livid” about Jerry Jones’ decision to announce this right now.

The Cowboys remain the biggest brand in the NFL. The news doesn’t overshadow today’s NFC Wild Card games, but it certainly drops a news bomb in the middle of a huge game for the NFL.

The thought is that the Cowboys could have made this announcement just about any other time during the week, and that is was more than coincidental.

Given the fact that the franchise was already interviewing other candidates, including one with former Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy that reportedly went “very well,” it was always very clear that retaining Garrett was never really in the cards, even if he continued to fight for his job as recently as this morning, per FOX’s Jay Glazer.

Garrett’s replacement will inherit a team with a ton of talent, especially if the team can reach an agreement with quarterback Dak Prescott, and expectations will be extremely high for whomever it is.

