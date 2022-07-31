Jerry Jones Explains Support For Mike McCarthy: NFL World Reacts

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 17: Head coach Mike McCarthy of the Dallas Cowboys looks on during the second half against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images)

A lot of NFL fans have Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy on the hot seat heading into the 2022 regular season.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones doesn't appear to agree with those people - at least not publicly.

Jones is speaking out in support of McCarthy, revealing why he's backing his head coach ahead of the regular season.

"If Mike McCarthy weren't the man that gives us the best chance to win it (all) this year, he would not be the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys. I can assure you of that. He's the best man for the job."

NFL fans aren't really buying it, though.

"It'll be interesting to hear what Jerry Jones says after this season when he has a new coach the Cowboys since Jimmy Johnson believe in the rinse and repeat philosophy," one fan tweeted.

"Yeah aiight. Starting to sound more and more like the Jason Garrett era all over again," another fan added.

"I actually don’t dislike like McCarthy. It will be interesting to see how/if Dak further progresses in their second full season together," one fan wrote.

The Cowboys won the NFC East in 2021, but fell to the 49ers in the Wild Card.

Will 2022 be better?