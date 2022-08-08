Jerry Jones Has Blunt Response To The Deshaun Watson Case

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - DECEMBER 05: Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones looks on before the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on December 05, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

The NFL Players Association will reportedly try to argue that the league hasn't punished owners harshly enough in their Deshaun Watson appeal case.

According to reports, the NFLPA included a list of past indiscretions by owners Jerry Jones, Robert Kraft and Daniel Snyder.

Jones was asked about this by Clarence E. Hill Jr. on Sunday evening.

The Cowboys owner had a blunt response.

"It is a standard players association comeback," he told Hill. "That is the drill. That is the drill to go around to say you didn't punish such and such. Anybody would know that every player case and every case that involves non-players in the NFL are dealing with dramatically different principle facts, which is all the difference in the world."

Watson was initially suspended for six games, based on a ruling by Judge Sue Robinson.

However, the league is choosing to appeal the ruling and a harsher punishment is expected.